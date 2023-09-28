FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 14, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,698.10.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 35.23% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BEARISH 51.27% 48.73% 25.94% Daily 51.88% Weekly -21.61% Daily -35.23% Weekly -2.79% Daily -8.25% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 51.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,698.10, price has moved 1.78% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.94% higher than yesterday and 51.88% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.61% lower than yesterday and 35.23% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 14, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,698.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.