FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 14, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,698.10.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 14, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,698.10.

FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 35.23% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
FTSE 100BEARISH51.27%48.73%

25.94% Daily

51.88% Weekly

-21.61% Daily

-35.23% Weekly

-2.79% Daily

-8.25% Weekly

FTSE 100 Bearish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 25% -22% -2%
Weekly 56% -37% -8%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 51.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 14 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,698.10, price has moved 1.78% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.94% higher than yesterday and 51.88% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.61% lower than yesterday and 35.23% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 14, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,698.10. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

