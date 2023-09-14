FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,592.80.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 40.38% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 46.27% 53.73% -12.56% Daily -26.97% Weekly 21.99% Daily 40.38% Weekly 3.14% Daily -1.60% Weekly

FTSE 100 Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -24% 47% 6% Weekly -32% 54% 1%

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 46.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.16 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 10 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,592.80, price has moved 0.14% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.56% lower than yesterday and 26.97% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.99% higher than yesterday and 40.38% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,592.80. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.