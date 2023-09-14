FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,592.80.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 40.38% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BULLISH
|46.27%
|53.73%
-12.56% Daily
-26.97% Weekly
21.99% Daily
40.38% Weekly
3.14% Daily
-1.60% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-24%
|47%
|6%
|Weekly
|-32%
|54%
|1%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 46.27% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.16 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 10 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,592.80, price has moved 0.14% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.56% lower than yesterday and 26.97% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.99% higher than yesterday and 40.38% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,592.80. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
