FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Jul 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,294.60.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Battered Euro May Be in for More Pain
2023-08-18 14:21:25
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Selling Pressure Remains Below the 100-Day MA
2023-08-17 16:32:24
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure
2023-08-17 20:00:00
Oil Price Update: Chinese Data, Strong USD Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-08-16 15:46:23
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 hit one-month low as China worries intensify
2023-08-17 09:30:02
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Slides as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Rise. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-08-18 00:30:00
Gold Prices Still Haunted By Higher Yields, But Claw Back Some Ground
2023-08-17 17:30:07
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/GBP, GBP/USD Update: GBP Slides as UK Retail Sales Disappoints
2023-08-18 10:30:05
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2023-08-17 15:23:35
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Drops as Evergrande Bankruptcy Application Spurs Safety Bid
2023-08-18 08:00:33
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Update: A Temporary Pause Before Bullish Continuation?
2023-08-17 11:00:21
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Jul 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,294.60.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Jul 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,294.60.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 36.88% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
FTSE 100BEARISH81.18%18.82%

7.00% Daily

58.11% Weekly

-11.55% Daily

-36.88% Weekly

2.94% Daily

23.22% Weekly

FTSE 100 Bearish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -11% 4%
Weekly 57% -36% 24%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 81.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.31 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Jul 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,294.60. The number of traders net-long is 7.00% higher than yesterday and 58.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.55% lower than yesterday and 36.88% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

2023-08-18 03:23:36
2023-08-17 15:23:35
2023-08-15 12:23:37
2023-08-03 15:23:35
FTSE 100
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 18, 2023