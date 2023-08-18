FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Jul 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,294.60.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 36.88% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BEARISH
|81.18%
|18.82%
7.00% Daily
58.11% Weekly
-11.55% Daily
-36.88% Weekly
2.94% Daily
23.22% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|8%
|-11%
|4%
|Weekly
|57%
|-36%
|24%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 81.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.31 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Jul 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,294.60. The number of traders net-long is 7.00% higher than yesterday and 58.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.55% lower than yesterday and 36.88% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.
