FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Jul 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,294.60.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 36.88% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BEARISH 81.18% 18.82% 7.00% Daily 58.11% Weekly -11.55% Daily -36.88% Weekly 2.94% Daily 23.22% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 81.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.31 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Jul 11 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,294.60. The number of traders net-long is 7.00% higher than yesterday and 58.11% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.55% lower than yesterday and 36.88% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.