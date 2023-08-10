FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 02, 2023 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,548.40.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 23.27% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BULLISH
|49.39%
|50.61%
-7.98% Daily
-23.50% Weekly
-0.89% Daily
23.27% Weekly
-4.53% Daily
-5.32% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-8%
|-1%
|-5%
|Weekly
|-24%
|23%
|-5%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.39% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 02 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,548.40, price has moved 0.84% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.98% lower than yesterday and 23.50% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.89% lower than yesterday and 23.27% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 02, 2023 08:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,548.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
