FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,644.70.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.87% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BEARISH 51.06% 48.94% 19.84% Daily 15.59% Weekly -18.55% Daily -19.87% Weekly -2.62% Daily -4.99% Weekly

FTSE 100 Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 20% -19% -3% Weekly 16% -20% -5%

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 51.06% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 20 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,644.70, price has moved 1.03% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.84% higher than yesterday and 15.59% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.55% lower than yesterday and 19.87% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,644.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.