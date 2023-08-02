FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,644.70.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.87% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BEARISH
|51.06%
|48.94%
19.84% Daily
15.59% Weekly
-18.55% Daily
-19.87% Weekly
-2.62% Daily
-4.99% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|20%
|-19%
|-3%
|Weekly
|16%
|-20%
|-5%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 51.06% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 20 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,644.70, price has moved 1.03% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.84% higher than yesterday and 15.59% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.55% lower than yesterday and 19.87% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,644.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.