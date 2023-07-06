FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 03 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,900.40.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.03% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BEARISH
|74.76%
|25.24%
22.46% Daily
23.65% Weekly
-17.66% Daily
-21.03% Weekly
9.05% Daily
8.20% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|22%
|-18%
|9%
|Weekly
|24%
|-21%
|8%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 74.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.96 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 03 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,900.40. The number of traders net-long is 22.46% higher than yesterday and 23.65% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.66% lower than yesterday and 21.03% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.