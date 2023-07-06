FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 03 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,900.40.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-06 10:40:10
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Firms on OPEC+ Intentions and API Data. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-07-06 03:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Trickle Higher as OPEC Seminar in Vienna Kicks Off
2023-07-05 13:00:29
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Still Weighed Down by Fed Rate-Hike Bets
2023-07-06 11:30:01
Gold Slips After FOMC Minutes; XAU/USD Scenario Ahead of US Jobs Data
2023-07-06 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Outlook: Analysis of GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-07-06 12:30:53
GBP/USD Pulls Back as Markets Look for Next Fed Rate Steer
2023-07-05 11:30:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Latest – Japanese Yen Fight Back Thwarted by Rising US Bond Yields
2023-07-06 13:54:59
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Rising Japanese Wage Data Lifts the Yen
2023-07-05 14:37:47
More View More
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 03 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,900.40.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 03 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,900.40.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.03% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
FTSE 100BEARISH74.76%25.24%

22.46% Daily

23.65% Weekly

-17.66% Daily

-21.03% Weekly

9.05% Daily

8.20% Weekly

FTSE 100 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 22% -18% 9%
Weekly 24% -21% 8%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 74.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.96 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 03 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,900.40. The number of traders net-long is 22.46% higher than yesterday and 23.65% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.66% lower than yesterday and 21.03% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

2023-07-06 13:23:38
2023-06-28 16:23:27
2023-06-23 11:23:28
2023-06-20 17:23:28
Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023