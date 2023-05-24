FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 30, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,622.50.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.44% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|FTSE 100
|BEARISH
|50.18%
|49.82%
34.98% Daily
28.14% Weekly
-13.68% Daily
-14.44% Weekly
5.38% Daily
2.68% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|57%
|-21%
|7%
|Weekly
|43%
|-20%
|4%
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 30 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,622.50, price has moved 0.26% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 34.98% higher than yesterday and 28.14% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.68% lower than yesterday and 14.44% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Mar 30, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,622.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.
