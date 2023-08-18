France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 11, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,245.50.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.52% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BEARISH
|50.18%
|49.82%
21.14% Daily
95.56% Weekly
-12.33% Daily
-34.52% Weekly
1.78% Daily
-1.72% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|21%
|-12%
|2%
|Weekly
|96%
|-35%
|-2%
France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 11 when France 40 traded near 7,245.50, price has moved 0.93% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.14% higher than yesterday and 95.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.33% lower than yesterday and 34.52% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 11, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,245.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
