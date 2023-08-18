 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Selling Pressure Remains Below the 100-Day MA
Euro Vulnerable Against a Runaway US Dollar with Treasury Yields Jumping
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure
Oil Price Update: Chinese Data, Strong USD Weigh on Oil Prices
Wall Street
Bearish
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 hit one-month low as China worries intensify
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
Gold
Mixed
News
Gold Price Slides as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Rise. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Prices Still Haunted By Higher Yields, But Claw Back Some Ground
GBP/USD
Bullish
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
British Pound (GBP) Strength Seen in Latest GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Price Action
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Update: A Temporary Pause Before Bullish Continuation?
Japanese Yen Forecasts: USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 11, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,245.50.

Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.52% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
France 40BEARISH50.18%49.82%

21.14% Daily

95.56% Weekly

-12.33% Daily

-34.52% Weekly

1.78% Daily

-1.72% Weekly

France 40 Bearish
France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 11 when France 40 traded near 7,245.50, price has moved 0.93% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.14% higher than yesterday and 95.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.33% lower than yesterday and 34.52% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 11, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,245.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

