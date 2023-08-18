France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 11, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,245.50.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.52% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BEARISH 50.18% 49.82% 21.14% Daily 95.56% Weekly -12.33% Daily -34.52% Weekly 1.78% Daily -1.72% Weekly

France 40 Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 21% -12% 2% Weekly 96% -35% -2%

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 11 when France 40 traded near 7,245.50, price has moved 0.93% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.14% higher than yesterday and 95.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.33% lower than yesterday and 34.52% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 11, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,245.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.