France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2023 when France 40 traded near 6,947.70.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.82% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BEARISH 50.46% 49.54% 54.03% Daily 90.57% Weekly -21.05% Daily -28.82% Weekly 4.71% Daily 4.09% Weekly

France 40 Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 54% -21% 5% Weekly 91% -29% 4%

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 15 when France 40 traded near 6,947.70, price has moved 4.28% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 54.03% higher than yesterday and 90.57% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.05% lower than yesterday and 28.82% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2023 when France 40 traded near 6,947.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.