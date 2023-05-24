 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
News
EUR/USD on Cusp of Major Breakdown as US Dollar Embarks on Strong Recovery
2023-05-23 16:15:00
Euro Area PMI Data Shows Robust Sector Growth Despite Manufacturing Slump, EUR/USD Flat
2023-05-23 08:59:51
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Approaches Confluence Area, Where to Next for Oil Prices?
2023-05-24 08:01:39
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
News
Dow and CAC40 Slip but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-05-23 10:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 24, 2023
News
Gold Price Held Back By Multi-Decade High US Treasury Bill Yields
2023-05-24 11:10:17
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
News
Breaking News: Hot UK CPI Augments Pound, GBP/USD Above 1.24
2023-05-24 06:37:10
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: IMF U-Turn, UK PMIs, US Debt Talks
2023-05-23 11:30:13
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 24, 2023
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Gains Some Ground As Debt Ceiling Worries Mount
2023-05-24 14:00:33
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Muted After Breakout, AUD/JPY Forges Double Top
2023-05-23 19:00:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2023 when France 40 traded near 6,947.70.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.82% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
France 40BEARISH50.46%49.54%

54.03% Daily

90.57% Weekly

-21.05% Daily

-28.82% Weekly

4.71% Daily

4.09% Weekly

France 40 Bearish
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 54% -21% 5%
Weekly 91% -29% 4%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 15 when France 40 traded near 6,947.70, price has moved 4.28% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 54.03% higher than yesterday and 90.57% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.05% lower than yesterday and 28.82% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2023 when France 40 traded near 6,947.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

