France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2023 when France 40 traded near 6,947.70.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.82% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BEARISH
|50.46%
|49.54%
54.03% Daily
90.57% Weekly
-21.05% Daily
-28.82% Weekly
4.71% Daily
4.09% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|54%
|-21%
|5%
|Weekly
|91%
|-29%
|4%
France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Mar 15 when France 40 traded near 6,947.70, price has moved 4.28% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 54.03% higher than yesterday and 90.57% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.05% lower than yesterday and 28.82% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Mar 15, 2023 when France 40 traded near 6,947.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.