News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2024-01-03 18:23:36
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Jobs Data, FOMC Minutes Set to Drive EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2024-01-03 09:00:22
News
Gold (XAU), Oil (USOIL) Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlooks and Prices
2024-01-02 15:00:12
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold & Stocks in Record Zone, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Soar as USD Breaks Down
2024-01-01 18:45:00
News
US Equities Q1 Technical Outlook: Stocks in Overbought Territory. Can It Continue?
2024-01-01 06:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Tanks as Traders Eye Reversal, US Jobs Data Next
2024-01-03 17:30:00
Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar, Yields Blast Higher; Nasdaq 100 Sinks to Support
2024-01-02 23:05:00
News
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Jobs Data, FOMC Minutes Set to Drive EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2024-01-03 09:00:22
US Dollar Comes Alive as Yields Fly, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY
2024-01-02 18:20:00
News
US Dollar Comes Alive as Yields Fly, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY
2024-01-02 18:20:00
USD/JPY Q1 Technical Forecast: Will the US Dollar Downtrend Endure?
2023-12-31 18:00:00
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 28.05% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/USDBEARISH50.49%49.51%

5.90% Daily

57.22% Weekly

-5.16% Daily

-28.05% Weekly

0.12% Daily

-0.92% Weekly

EUR/USD Bearish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -5% 0%
Weekly 57% -28% -1%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.49% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Dec 13 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09, price has moved 0.27% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.90% higher than yesterday and 57.22% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.16% lower than yesterday and 28.05% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 13, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 19, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 19, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.67.
2024-01-03 14:23:37
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 22, 2023 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2023-12-29 11:23:36
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jul 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jul 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.64.
2023-12-28 12:23:39
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 21, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 21, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
2023-12-27 09:23:38
