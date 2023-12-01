EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 14, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.81% from last week.

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Nov 14 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09, price has moved 0.18% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.76% higher than yesterday and 17.71% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.97% lower than yesterday and 21.81% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 14, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.