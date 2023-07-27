EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 38.15% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BEARISH 51.68% 48.32% 3.24% Daily 61.51% Weekly -20.53% Daily -38.15% Weekly -9.80% Daily -9.19% Weekly

EUR/USD Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 3% -21% -10% Weekly 62% -38% -9%

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 06 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09, price has moved 0.95% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.24% higher than yesterday and 61.51% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.53% lower than yesterday and 38.15% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.