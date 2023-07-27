EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 38.15% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/USD
|BEARISH
|51.68%
|48.32%
3.24% Daily
61.51% Weekly
-20.53% Daily
-38.15% Weekly
-9.80% Daily
-9.19% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|3%
|-21%
|-10%
|Weekly
|62%
|-38%
|-9%
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 06 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09, price has moved 0.95% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.24% higher than yesterday and 61.51% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.53% lower than yesterday and 38.15% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
