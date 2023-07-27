 Skip to Content
0
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-07-27 16:23:34
ECB Hikes by 25bps Keeping Options Open, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Slide
2023-07-27 12:37:22
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI and Brent Take a Pause Ahead of the Fed, Fireworks Ahead?
2023-07-26 15:01:47
Crude Oil Price Eases After Solid Rally as US Dollar Eyes the Fed Ahead. Higher WTI?
2023-07-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equity Indices Post FOMC: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Price Setups
2023-07-27 06:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Unscathed by Fed Rate Hike. Retail Traders Turn More Bearish
2023-07-26 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slumps After Better-Than-Expected US Growth Revealed
2023-07-27 15:30:23
Gold Prices Embrace Golden Cross as XAU/USD Looks to Beyond the Fed Next
2023-07-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2023-07-26 11:00:26
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Delicately Poised Ahead of Central Bank Week
2023-07-26 07:54:50
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 38.15% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/USDBEARISH51.68%48.32%

3.24% Daily

61.51% Weekly

-20.53% Daily

-38.15% Weekly

-9.80% Daily

-9.19% Weekly

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -21% -10%
Weekly 62% -38% -9%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 51.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 06 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09, price has moved 0.95% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.24% higher than yesterday and 61.51% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.53% lower than yesterday and 38.15% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 27, 2023