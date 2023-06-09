EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 17.81% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BULLISH 49.78% 50.22% -20.50% Daily -5.28% Weekly 35.51% Daily 17.81% Weekly 0.33% Daily 5.06% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09, price has moved 1.29% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.50% lower than yesterday and 5.28% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.51% higher than yesterday and 17.81% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.