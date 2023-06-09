EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 17.81% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/USD
|BULLISH
|49.78%
|50.22%
-20.50% Daily
-5.28% Weekly
35.51% Daily
17.81% Weekly
0.33% Daily
5.06% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-20%
|36%
|0%
|Weekly
|-5%
|18%
|5%
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09, price has moved 1.29% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.50% lower than yesterday and 5.28% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 35.51% higher than yesterday and 17.81% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 11, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
