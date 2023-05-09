EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 02, 2023 02:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.66% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/USD
|BEARISH
|52.61%
|47.39%
40.80% Daily
23.02% Weekly
-17.24% Daily
-8.66% Weekly
5.68% Daily
5.65% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|41%
|-17%
|6%
|Weekly
|23%
|-9%
|6%
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 52.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 02 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10, price has moved 0.45% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 40.80% higher than yesterday and 23.02% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.24% lower than yesterday and 8.66% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.
