EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 10 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 3.11% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/GBP
|BEARISH
|79.61%
|20.39%
8.75% Daily
8.56% Weekly
-10.86% Daily
-3.11% Weekly
4.08% Daily
5.96% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-3%
|5%
|-1%
|Weekly
|7%
|3%
|6%
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 79.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.90 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 10 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. The number of traders net-long is 8.75% higher than yesterday and 8.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.86% lower than yesterday and 3.11% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.