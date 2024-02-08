EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 10 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 3.11% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BEARISH 79.61% 20.39% 8.75% Daily 8.56% Weekly -10.86% Daily -3.11% Weekly 4.08% Daily 5.96% Weekly

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -3% 5% -1% Weekly 7% 3% 6%

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 79.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.90 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 10 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. The number of traders net-long is 8.75% higher than yesterday and 8.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.86% lower than yesterday and 3.11% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.