EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 10 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Seeking New Drivers; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2024-02-07 18:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Supported By US Inventory Levels, Geopolitics
2024-02-07 14:30:07
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
2024-02-05 22:45:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Edges Lower and Nasdaq 100 Holds up, While Hang Seng Surges​
2024-02-06 11:00:35
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: US Inflation Data to Guide Trend; XAU/USD Levels Ahead
2024-02-07 22:00:00
Gold Prices Inch Back From Fed-Inspired Battering, Hold Above $2000
2024-02-06 14:00:25
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cable (GBP/USD) Attempts Recovery - Key Levels for Downside Continuation
2024-02-07 10:03:36
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Softens as Senior BoJ Official Favours a Cautious Exit from Negative Rates
2024-02-08 09:21:36
USD/JPY Steadies After Last Week’s Gains As Market Mulls BOJ Path
2024-02-07 12:30:00
More View More
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 10 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 10 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Research, Research Team

Share:

EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 3.11% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/GBPBEARISH79.61%20.39%

8.75% Daily

8.56% Weekly

-10.86% Daily

-3.11% Weekly

4.08% Daily

5.96% Weekly

EUR/GBP Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 5% -1%
Weekly 7% 3% 6%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 79.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.90 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Jun 10 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. The number of traders net-long is 8.75% higher than yesterday and 8.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.86% lower than yesterday and 3.11% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jan 15, 2024 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jan 15, 2024 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62.
2024-02-07 15:23:32
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 25, 2024 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jan 25, 2024 when USD/CAD traded near 1.35.
2024-02-05 00:23:42
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.
2024-01-31 00:23:44
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 12, 2024 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,621.60.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 12, 2024 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,621.60.
2024-01-26 12:23:34
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 8, 2024