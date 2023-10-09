EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 10.45% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/GBP
|BEARISH
|51.31%
|48.69%
12.46% Daily
-0.89% Weekly
-1.86% Daily
-10.45% Weekly
5.00% Daily
-5.79% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|13%
|-6%
|3%
|Weekly
|2%
|-13%
|-6%
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 51.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 29 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.25% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.46% higher than yesterday and 0.89% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.86% lower than yesterday and 10.45% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.