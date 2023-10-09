EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 10.45% from last week.

EUR/GBP Bearish

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 13% -6% 3% Weekly 2% -13% -6%

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 13% -6% 3% Weekly 2% -13% -6%

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 51.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 29 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.25% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.46% higher than yesterday and 0.89% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.86% lower than yesterday and 10.45% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.