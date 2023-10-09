EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Slips on Both Local and External Factors
2023-10-09 13:01:00
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC Raises Demand Forecast as Middle East Tensions Boost WTI/Oil Prices, What Now?
2023-10-09 16:35:11
Crude Oil Reverses Recent Losses as Markets Recalibrate after Israeli Invasion
2023-10-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Jumps on Safe Haven Bid as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
2023-10-09 11:00:00
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Souring Risk Sentiment Shackles Pound
2023-10-09 08:00:39
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ
2023-10-06 19:00:08
Japanese Yen Latest: NFPs to Send USD/JPY Lower or Will the BoJ Need to Intervene?
2023-10-06 08:00:37
More View More
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

Research, Research Team

Share:

EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 10.45% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/GBPBEARISH51.31%48.69%

12.46% Daily

-0.89% Weekly

-1.86% Daily

-10.45% Weekly

5.00% Daily

-5.79% Weekly

EUR/GBP Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% -6% 3%
Weekly 2% -13% -6%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 51.31% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 29 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.25% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 12.46% higher than yesterday and 0.89% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.86% lower than yesterday and 10.45% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 30, 2023 when Oil - US Crude traded near 81.43.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 30, 2023 when Oil - US Crude traded near 81.43.
2023-10-04 16:23:38
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 20 when USD/JPY traded near 150.11.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 20 when USD/JPY traded near 150.11.
2023-10-03 16:23:37
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 7,171.60.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 16:00 GMT when France 40 traded near 7,171.60.
2023-09-29 14:23:34
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 14, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,698.10.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 14, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,698.10.
2023-09-28 10:23:38
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023