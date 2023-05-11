EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Dec 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 36.39% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/GBP
|BEARISH
|73.86%
|26.14%
-2.24% Daily
78.06% Weekly
-17.62% Daily
-36.39% Weekly
-6.79% Daily
21.10% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-2%
|-14%
|-5%
|Weekly
|68%
|-26%
|25%
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 73.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.83 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Dec 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. The number of traders net-long is 2.24% lower than yesterday and 78.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.62% lower than yesterday and 36.39% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.
