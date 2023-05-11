 Skip to Content
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Dec 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Dec 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 36.39% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/GBPBEARISH73.86%26.14%

-2.24% Daily

78.06% Weekly

-17.62% Daily

-36.39% Weekly

-6.79% Daily

21.10% Weekly

EUR/GBP Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -14% -5%
Weekly 68% -26% 25%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 73.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.83 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Dec 01 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. The number of traders net-long is 2.24% lower than yesterday and 78.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.62% lower than yesterday and 36.39% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 02, 2023 02:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 02, 2023 02:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2023-05-09 15:23:28
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Jun 07 when USD/CAD traded near 1.25.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/CAD since Jun 07 when USD/CAD traded near 1.25.
2023-05-09 13:23:29
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 17, 2023 when NZD/USD traded near 0.63.
2023-05-08 16:23:28
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 15, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 15, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
2023-05-08 12:23:29
