EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Dec 11 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 6.06% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/CHF BEARISH 88.75% 11.25% 5.62% Daily 19.56% Weekly -7.46% Daily -6.06% Weekly 3.96% Daily 16.00% Weekly

EUR/CHF Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 5% -7% 3% Weekly 18% -3% 15%

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 88.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.89 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Dec 11 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95. The number of traders net-long is 5.62% higher than yesterday and 19.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.46% lower than yesterday and 6.06% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.