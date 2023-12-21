EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Dec 11 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 6.06% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/CHF
|BEARISH
|88.75%
|11.25%
5.62% Daily
19.56% Weekly
-7.46% Daily
-6.06% Weekly
3.96% Daily
16.00% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|5%
|-7%
|3%
|Weekly
|18%
|-3%
|15%
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 88.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.89 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Dec 11 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95. The number of traders net-long is 5.62% higher than yesterday and 19.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.46% lower than yesterday and 6.06% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.
