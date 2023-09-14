EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Sep 05 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 25 bps, Hints Rates Have Peaked
2023-09-14 12:46:29
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
WTI, Brent Shrug Off US Inventories Surge as Oil Prices Hit Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-09-14 11:24:48
Asia Day Ahead: Eyes on US CPI ahead, Brent crude prices at new 10-month high
2023-09-13 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow Mixed but Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei Start to Show Renewed Bullish Momentum​​​​
2023-09-14 09:30:40
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Push Higher
2023-09-12 09:30:23
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: US PPI & Retail Sales Could Push Gold to $1900
2023-09-14 07:50:47
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Remain Cautious Following Sticky US CPI Print
2023-09-13 14:18:58
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hit by USD Strength, EUR/GBP Slips Lower
2023-09-14 14:00:19
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Setups: USD/CAD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD; Major Tech Levels Identified
2023-09-14 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Update: USD/JPY Levelling off, Will NZD/JPY Reverse Higher?
2023-09-14 05:00:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Sep 05 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95.

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Sep 05 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95.

Research, Research Team

EUR/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.42% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/CHFBEARISH85.65%14.35%

6.02% Daily

1.65% Weekly

-38.61% Daily

-18.42% Weekly

-4.00% Daily

-1.82% Weekly

EUR/CHF Bearish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -38% -3%
Weekly 3% -15% 0%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 85.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.97 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Sep 05 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95. The number of traders net-long is 6.02% higher than yesterday and 1.65% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 38.61% lower than yesterday and 18.42% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,592.80.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,592.80.
2023-09-14 11:23:39
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 05, 2023 18:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 94.15.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 05, 2023 18:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 94.15.
2023-09-13 04:23:36
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60.
2023-09-08 11:23:37
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Aug 21, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Aug 21, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40.
2023-09-06 14:23:36
Rates

EUR/CHF
Bearish
Clock icon 58m
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023