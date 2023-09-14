EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Sep 05 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.42% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/CHF
|BEARISH
|85.65%
|14.35%
6.02% Daily
1.65% Weekly
-38.61% Daily
-18.42% Weekly
-4.00% Daily
-1.82% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|8%
|-38%
|-3%
|Weekly
|3%
|-15%
|0%
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 85.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.97 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Sep 05 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95. The number of traders net-long is 6.02% higher than yesterday and 1.65% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 38.61% lower than yesterday and 18.42% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bearish contrarian trading bias.
