Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.80% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Germany 40
|BEARISH
|53.37%
|46.63%
48.23% Daily
88.56% Weekly
-17.72% Daily
-25.80% Weekly
7.90% Daily
9.71% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|26%
|-18%
|-1%
|Weekly
|64%
|-23%
|4%
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 53.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.14 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 22 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60, price has moved 0.29% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 48.23% higher than yesterday and 88.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.72% lower than yesterday and 25.80% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
