Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro (EUR) Price Latest: Euro Area Q2 GDP Downgraded, EUR/USD Probing 1.0700
2023-09-07 10:42:53
Euro Holds Ground Ahead of ECB as US Dollar Flexes. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-09-07 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
2023-09-07 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Update: Unchallenged US Dollar Set to Weigh on Gold Upside
2023-09-08 08:03:33
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Key US Inflation Data, XAU/USD on Breakdown Watch
2023-09-07 17:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Head & Shoulders in Play, GBP/JPY Holding at Support
2023-09-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Breakdown Post-BoE & UK Housing Data
2023-09-07 07:55:04
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Sep 8, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Heads to the High Ground but USD/JPY Slips. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-09-08 01:00:00
USD/JPY Hits Roadblock at Channel Resistance as GBP/JPY Treads Key Support Zone
2023-09-07 20:00:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60.

Research, Research Team

Germany 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.80% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Germany 40BEARISH53.37%46.63%

48.23% Daily

88.56% Weekly

-17.72% Daily

-25.80% Weekly

7.90% Daily

9.71% Weekly

Germany 40 Bearish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 26% -18% -1%
Weekly 64% -23% 4%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 53.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.14 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 22 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60, price has moved 0.29% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 48.23% higher than yesterday and 88.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.72% lower than yesterday and 25.80% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

