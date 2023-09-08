Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.80% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BEARISH 53.37% 46.63% 48.23% Daily 88.56% Weekly -17.72% Daily -25.80% Weekly 7.90% Daily 9.71% Weekly

Germany 40 Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 26% -18% -1% Weekly 64% -23% 4%

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 53.37% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.14 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 22 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60, price has moved 0.29% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 48.23% higher than yesterday and 88.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.72% lower than yesterday and 25.80% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.