Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Jul 07, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,636.40.

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 50.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 07 when Germany 40 traded near 15,636.40, price has moved 0.75% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 50.19% higher than yesterday and 11.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.23% lower than yesterday and 9.61% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Jul 07, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,636.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.