Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Jul 07, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,636.40.

Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Jul 07, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,636.40.

Research, Research Team
Germany 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.61% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Germany 40BEARISH50.10%49.90%

50.19% Daily

11.66% Weekly

-23.23% Daily

-9.61% Weekly

1.67% Daily

-0.07% Weekly

Germany 40 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 42% -19% 2%
Weekly 8% -9% -1%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 50.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 07 when Germany 40 traded near 15,636.40, price has moved 0.75% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 50.19% higher than yesterday and 11.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.23% lower than yesterday and 9.61% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Jul 07, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,636.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

