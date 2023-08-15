Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Jul 07, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,636.40.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.61% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Germany 40
|BEARISH
|50.10%
|49.90%
50.19% Daily
11.66% Weekly
-23.23% Daily
-9.61% Weekly
1.67% Daily
-0.07% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|42%
|-19%
|2%
|Weekly
|8%
|-9%
|-1%
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 50.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 07 when Germany 40 traded near 15,636.40, price has moved 0.75% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 50.19% higher than yesterday and 11.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.23% lower than yesterday and 9.61% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Jul 07, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,636.40. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.
