Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 40 since May 07 when Germany 40 traded near 15,989.80.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 30.55% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Germany 40
|BULLISH
|10.40%
|89.60%
-41.56% Daily
-48.55% Weekly
13.98% Daily
30.55% Weekly
3.72% Daily
12.56% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-36%
|7%
|-1%
|Weekly
|-54%
|24%
|4%
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 10.40% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 8.61 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 40 since May 07 when Germany 40 traded near 15,989.80. The number of traders net-long is 41.56% lower than yesterday and 48.55% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.98% higher than yesterday and 30.55% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
