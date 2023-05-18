Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 40 since May 07 when Germany 40 traded near 15,989.80.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EUR/USD Eyeing Bounce at Key Confluence Area
2023-05-18 11:05:26
EUR/USD on Meltdown Watch, Nasdaq 100 Holds Steadfast After Bullish Breakout
2023-05-17 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Brent & WTI Caught Between Supply & US Factors
2023-05-18 13:23:47
Natural Gas Price Rebound Could Extend; What’s Next for Crude Oil?
2023-05-18 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: May 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets as Support Levels Near
2023-05-15 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Prices Fall Amidst US Debt Ceiling Deal Bets, Technical Setup Shaky
2023-05-17 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at Risk of Further Downside Below the Psychological $2000 Mark
2023-05-17 11:00:05
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: BoE & Fed Battle it Out as Pound Remains on Offer
2023-05-18 08:18:47
British Pound (GBP/USD) Update: BoE’s Bailey, Elevated US Bond Yields
2023-05-17 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Japanese Yen Price Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2023-05-18 10:00:31
AUD/USD Stuck in No Man’s Land, USD/JPY Blasts Off as Bears Taken to Woodshed
2023-05-17 19:00:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 40 since May 07 when Germany 40 traded near 15,989.80.

Research, Research Team
Germany 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 30.55% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Germany 40BULLISH10.40%89.60%

-41.56% Daily

-48.55% Weekly

13.98% Daily

30.55% Weekly

3.72% Daily

12.56% Weekly

Germany 40 Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -36% 7% -1%
Weekly -54% 24% 4%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 10.40% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 8.61 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 40 since May 07 when Germany 40 traded near 15,989.80. The number of traders net-long is 41.56% lower than yesterday and 48.55% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.98% higher than yesterday and 30.55% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

