Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 40 since May 07 when Germany 40 traded near 15,989.80.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 30.55% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BULLISH 10.40% 89.60% -41.56% Daily -48.55% Weekly 13.98% Daily 30.55% Weekly 3.72% Daily 12.56% Weekly

Germany 40 Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -36% 7% -1% Weekly -54% 24% 4%

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 10.40% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 8.61 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Germany 40 since May 07 when Germany 40 traded near 15,989.80. The number of traders net-long is 41.56% lower than yesterday and 48.55% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.98% higher than yesterday and 30.55% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.