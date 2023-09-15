 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Sets Stage for Longest Weekly Losing Streak Since 1997, Retail Traders Still Bullish
2023-09-14 23:00:00
EUR Breaking News: ECB Hikes by 25 bps, Hints Rates Have Peaked
2023-09-14 12:46:29
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.39.
2023-09-15 02:23:35
WTI, Brent Shrug Off US Inventories Surge as Oil Prices Hit Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-09-14 11:24:48
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: VIX Back at Year-to-Date Low, Nikkei 225 Hits Two Month High
2023-09-15 02:00:00
Dow Mixed but Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei Start to Show Renewed Bullish Momentum​​​​
2023-09-14 09:30:40
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Update: XAU August Swing Low Nears, XAG Faces 2022 Trendline
2023-09-15 00:30:00
Gold Price on Meltdown Alert as USD Eyes Breakout Before Fed, XAU/USD Levels
2023-09-14 21:25:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hit by USD Strength, EUR/GBP Slips Lower
2023-09-14 14:00:19
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: USD/CAD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD; Major Tech Levels Identified
2023-09-14 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Update: USD/JPY Levelling off, Will NZD/JPY Reverse Higher?
2023-09-14 05:00:00
More View More
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.39.

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.39.

Research, Research Team

Share:

Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.59% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Oil - US CrudeBULLISH34.95%65.05%

-9.36% Daily

-3.19% Weekly

8.88% Daily

12.59% Weekly

1.73% Daily

6.52% Weekly

Oil - US Crude Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 9% 2%
Weekly -3% 13% 7%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 34.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.86 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.39. The number of traders net-long is 9.36% lower than yesterday and 3.19% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.88% higher than yesterday and 12.59% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Sep 05 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/CHF since Sep 05 when EUR/CHF traded near 0.95.
2023-09-14 16:23:33
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,592.80.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,592.80.
2023-09-14 11:23:39
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 05, 2023 18:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 94.15.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 05, 2023 18:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 94.15.
2023-09-13 04:23:36
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60.
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60.
2023-09-08 11:23:37
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 15, 2023