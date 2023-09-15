Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.39.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.59% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BULLISH 34.95% 65.05% -9.36% Daily -3.19% Weekly 8.88% Daily 12.59% Weekly 1.73% Daily 6.52% Weekly

Oil - US Crude Bullish

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -9% 9% 2% Weekly -3% 13% 7%

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -9% 9% 2% Weekly -3% 13% 7%

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 34.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.86 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.39. The number of traders net-long is 9.36% lower than yesterday and 3.19% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.88% higher than yesterday and 12.59% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.