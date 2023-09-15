Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.39.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 12.59% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Oil - US Crude
|BULLISH
|34.95%
|65.05%
-9.36% Daily
-3.19% Weekly
8.88% Daily
12.59% Weekly
1.73% Daily
6.52% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-9%
|9%
|2%
|Weekly
|-3%
|13%
|7%
Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 34.95% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.86 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 10 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.39. The number of traders net-long is 9.36% lower than yesterday and 3.19% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.88% higher than yesterday and 12.59% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.
