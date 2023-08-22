Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 27, 2023 when Oil - US Crude traded near 79.61.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.91% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Oil - US Crude
|BEARISH
|50.02%
|49.98%
11.91% Daily
8.40% Weekly
-11.99% Daily
-19.91% Weekly
-1.46% Daily
-7.87% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|12%
|-12%
|-1%
|Weekly
|8%
|-20%
|-8%
Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 27 when Oil - US Crude traded near 79.61, price has moved 0.67% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.91% higher than yesterday and 8.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.99% lower than yesterday and 19.91% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 27, 2023 when Oil - US Crude traded near 79.61. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.
