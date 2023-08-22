 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Steadies as Hang Seng Tanks on PBOC’s Shallow Cut. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-08-21 05:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Battered Euro May Be in for More Pain
2023-08-18 14:21:25
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 27, 2023 when Oil - US Crude traded near 79.61.
2023-08-22 00:23:40
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Slide as Overall Sentiment Flounders
2023-08-21 16:00:08
Wall Street
Bearish
Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80.
2023-08-21 17:23:37
US indices attempt to stabilise, while China’s loan prime rates delivered more modest response: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US dollar
2023-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Asia Day Ahead: Heavy-Lifting from US Tech Overnight as Nvidia Results in Focus
2023-08-22 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Still Vulnerable Amid Bullish Retail Bets
2023-08-21 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
GBP/USD with Modest Gains but Remains at the Mercy of the DXY
2023-08-21 10:30:06
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus
2023-08-20 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
JPY Intervention Levels Assessed Ahead of Jackson Hole, Yen Offered
2023-08-21 14:44:50
USD/JPY Drops as Evergrande Bankruptcy Application Spurs Safety Bid
2023-08-18 08:00:33
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 27, 2023 when Oil - US Crude traded near 79.61.

Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 19.91% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Oil - US CrudeBEARISH50.02%49.98%

11.91% Daily

8.40% Weekly

-11.99% Daily

-19.91% Weekly

-1.46% Daily

-7.87% Weekly

Oil - US Crude Bearish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -12% -1%
Weekly 8% -20% -8%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 27 when Oil - US Crude traded near 79.61, price has moved 0.67% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.91% higher than yesterday and 8.40% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.99% lower than yesterday and 19.91% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 27, 2023 when Oil - US Crude traded near 79.61. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Aug 22, 2023