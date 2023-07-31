 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
News
Euro Area Growth Ticks Higher; EUR/USD Holds Above 1.1000
2023-07-31 09:39:33
Euro Starts off New Week at Key Support, Will EUR/USD Turn Higher Next?
2023-07-30 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Apr 13 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.46.
2023-07-31 17:23:34
Crude Oil Forecast: Attention Shifts to OPEC Production Cuts
2023-07-29 14:54:34
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
News
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Look for Further Gains
2023-07-31 13:30:38
Dax Hits New Intraday Record, Dow Edges Higher, Nikkei Holds on After BoJ Decision
2023-07-28 09:30:14
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
News
Gold, Silver Look for Support After Strong US Growth Propels the Dollar Higher
2023-07-28 11:39:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slumps After Better-Than-Expected US Growth Revealed
2023-07-27 15:30:23
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Readies for BoE
2023-07-31 07:55:01
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 31, 2023
News
Japanese Yen After YCC Tweak; Has the Trend Changed in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY?
2023-07-31 06:30:00
US Dollar Gains as Yields in JGB and Treasury Markets Rise. Where to for USD?
2023-07-31 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 25.07% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Oil - US CrudeBULLISH42.28%57.72%

4.60% Daily

-15.50% Weekly

16.18% Daily

25.07% Weekly

10.99% Daily

3.97% Weekly

Oil - US Crude Bullish
Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 42.28% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.37 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Apr 13 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.46. The number of traders net-long is 4.60% higher than yesterday and 15.50% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.18% higher than yesterday and 25.07% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
US Dollar 5-day Winning Streak at Risk, Will Prices Hold at February Lows?
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since May 24, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,626.60.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.
