Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Apr 13 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.46.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 25.07% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Oil - US Crude
|BULLISH
|42.28%
|57.72%
4.60% Daily
-15.50% Weekly
16.18% Daily
25.07% Weekly
10.99% Daily
3.97% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|5%
|16%
|11%
|Weekly
|-16%
|25%
|4%
Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 42.28% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.37 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Apr 13 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.46. The number of traders net-long is 4.60% higher than yesterday and 15.50% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.18% higher than yesterday and 25.07% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.
