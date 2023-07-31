Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Apr 13 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.46.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 25.07% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BULLISH 42.28% 57.72% 4.60% Daily -15.50% Weekly 16.18% Daily 25.07% Weekly 10.99% Daily 3.97% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 42.28% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.37 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Apr 13 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.46. The number of traders net-long is 4.60% higher than yesterday and 15.50% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.18% higher than yesterday and 25.07% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.