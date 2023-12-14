AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 04:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.66.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 32.03% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 48.85% 51.15% -31.64% Daily -34.26% Weekly 26.89% Daily 32.03% Weekly -10.53% Daily -11.54% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 04 when AUD/USD traded near 0.66, price has moved 1.45% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 31.64% lower than yesterday and 34.26% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.89% higher than yesterday and 32.03% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 04:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.66. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.