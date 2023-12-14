AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 04:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.66.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 32.03% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|AUD/USD
|BULLISH
|48.85%
|51.15%
-31.64% Daily
-34.26% Weekly
26.89% Daily
32.03% Weekly
-10.53% Daily
-11.54% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-32%
|27%
|-11%
|Weekly
|-34%
|32%
|-12%
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 48.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Dec 04 when AUD/USD traded near 0.66, price has moved 1.45% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 31.64% lower than yesterday and 34.26% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.89% higher than yesterday and 32.03% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2023 04:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.66. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
