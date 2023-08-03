AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Oct 08 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 44.35% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|AUD/USD
|BEARISH
|84.35%
|15.65%
12.62% Daily
83.13% Weekly
-23.71% Daily
-44.35% Weekly
4.81% Daily
34.80% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|14%
|-12%
|9%
|Weekly
|80%
|-40%
|37%
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 84.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.39 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Oct 08 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64. The number of traders net-long is 12.62% higher than yesterday and 83.13% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.71% lower than yesterday and 44.35% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
