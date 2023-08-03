AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Oct 08 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64.

 Skip to Content
0
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
EUR/USD Continues to Slide as EUR/JPY Retreats from YTD High, What Next?
2023-08-03 10:00:29
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Pullback on Continuing Risk Off Sentiment
2023-08-03 13:00:01
Crude Oil Crunched as Markets Recoil from Fitch Downgrade. Lower WTI?
2023-08-03 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
2023-08-02 09:30:13
US Dollar, Dow Jones Sink as Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating. Now What?
2023-08-01 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Treasury Yields and Retail Exposure Pressure XAU/USD
2023-08-02 23:00:00
US Jobs Report Preview: NFP Data to Shape Gold, US Dollar, and S&P 500’s Outlook
2023-08-02 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
UK Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 25bps to 15-Year High
2023-08-03 11:30:10
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
Breaking news

Bank of England enters restrictive territory with 25-bps hike

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Oct 08 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 44.35% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
AUD/USDBEARISH84.35%15.65%

12.62% Daily

83.13% Weekly

-23.71% Daily

-44.35% Weekly

4.81% Daily

34.80% Weekly

AUD/USD Bearish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -12% 9%
Weekly 80% -40% 37%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 84.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.39 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Oct 08 when AUD/USD traded near 0.64. The number of traders net-long is 12.62% higher than yesterday and 83.13% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.71% lower than yesterday and 44.35% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jun 01, 2023 when USD/CAD traded near 1.34.
2023-08-03 03:23:35
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Jul 20, 2023 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,644.70.
2023-08-02 09:23:33
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Apr 13 when Oil - US Crude traded near 82.46.
2023-07-31 17:23:34
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-07-27 16:23:34
Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023