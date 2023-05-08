AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 15, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 81.38% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 49.44% 50.56% 0.38% Daily -38.11% Weekly 26.43% Daily 81.38% Weekly 12.05% Daily -7.20% Weekly

AUD/USD Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 0% 26% 12% Weekly -38% 81% -7%

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 15 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69, price has moved 1.70% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.38% higher than yesterday and 38.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.43% higher than yesterday and 81.38% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 15, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.