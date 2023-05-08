AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 15, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 81.38% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|AUD/USD
|BULLISH
|49.44%
|50.56%
0.38% Daily
-38.11% Weekly
26.43% Daily
81.38% Weekly
12.05% Daily
-7.20% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|0%
|26%
|12%
|Weekly
|-38%
|81%
|-7%
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Feb 15 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69, price has moved 1.70% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.38% higher than yesterday and 38.11% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.43% higher than yesterday and 81.38% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Feb 15, 2023 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.
