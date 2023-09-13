 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Sep 13, 2023
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Struggles for Traction Ahead of Major Event Risk
2023-09-12 16:39:13
Crude Oil Clambers Near Peak as US Dollar and Euro Pause Ahead of US CPI and ECB
2023-09-12 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Sep 13, 2023
News
Asia Day Ahead: Eyes on US CPI ahead, Brent crude prices at new 10-month high
2023-09-13 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Soars to Resistance as Retail Traders Become More Bearish
2023-09-12 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Sep 13, 2023
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Push Higher
2023-09-12 09:30:23
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Sep 13, 2023
News
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Recovers Ahead of US CPI. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-09-13 00:30:00
Gold Outlook Remains Mixed - XAU/USD Eyes US Inflation Report for Guidance
2023-09-12 11:00:04
GBP/USD
Bearish
Sep 13, 2023
News
British Pound Ahead of UK GDP: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Setups
2023-09-13 02:00:00
UK Unemployment Ticks Higher as Total Earnings Remains Sticky, GBP/USD Slides
2023-09-12 06:36:36
USD/JPY
Bearish
Sep 13, 2023
News
Japanese Yen Selloff Resumes: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Eye Further Upside
2023-09-12 13:59:44
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips After BoJ Talk, EUR/JPY Eyes ECB Rate Decision
2023-09-11 13:00:22
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 05, 2023 18:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 94.15.

Research, Research Team

AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 9.13% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
AUD/JPYBEARISH50.65%49.35%

15.92% Daily

22.63% Weekly

-2.58% Daily

9.13% Weekly

5.99% Daily

15.58% Weekly

AUD/JPY Bearish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -3% 6%
Weekly 23% 9% 16%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 05 when AUD/JPY traded near 94.15, price has moved 0.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.92% higher than yesterday and 22.63% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.58% lower than yesterday and 9.13% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 05, 2023 18:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 94.15. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 40 for the first time since Aug 22, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,698.60.
2023-09-08 11:23:37
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Aug 21, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,221.40.
2023-09-06 14:23:36
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 13 when NZD/USD traded near 0.60.
2023-09-05 08:23:36
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 10, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2023-08-30 17:23:34
Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish
Sep 13, 2023