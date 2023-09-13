AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 05, 2023 18:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 94.15.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 9.13% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BEARISH 50.65% 49.35% 15.92% Daily 22.63% Weekly -2.58% Daily 9.13% Weekly 5.99% Daily 15.58% Weekly

AUD/JPY Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 16% -3% 6% Weekly 23% 9% 16%

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 05 when AUD/JPY traded near 94.15, price has moved 0.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.92% higher than yesterday and 22.63% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.58% lower than yesterday and 9.13% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 05, 2023 18:00 GMT when AUD/JPY traded near 94.15. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.