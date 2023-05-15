 Skip to Content
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 13, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.93.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 13, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.93.

Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.85% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
AUD/JPYBEARISH50.42%49.58%

8.54% Daily

28.99% Weekly

-7.41% Daily

-8.85% Weekly

0.00% Daily

6.97% Weekly

AUD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -7% -1%
Weekly 30% -8% 8%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 13 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.93, price has moved 0.61% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.54% higher than yesterday and 28.99% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.41% lower than yesterday and 8.85% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 13, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.93. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

