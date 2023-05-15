AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 13, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.93.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 8.85% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|AUD/JPY
|BEARISH
|50.42%
|49.58%
8.54% Daily
28.99% Weekly
-7.41% Daily
-8.85% Weekly
0.00% Daily
6.97% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|7%
|-7%
|-1%
|Weekly
|30%
|-8%
|8%
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Apr 13 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.93, price has moved 0.61% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.54% higher than yesterday and 28.99% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.41% lower than yesterday and 8.85% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Apr 13, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 89.93. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
